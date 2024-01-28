Maryland Governor Wes Moore shotguns beer with Ravens fans ahead of AFC Championship vs. Chiefs [VIDEO]

When you’re a politician, there are a few ways that you can appeal to the masses. One of the most entertaining is when they are caught in the wild, without a suit and tie, and hanging out with their constituents. Ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Maryland governor Wes Moore was spotted shotgunning a beer with fans.

Gov. Wes Moore shotgunning a beer with Ravens tailgaters pic.twitter.com/oETs6I8yKI — Baltimore Banner Sports (@AllBannerSports) January 28, 2024

Moore is surrounded by Baltimore faithful and does a respectable job of putting down what looks to be a Michelob ultra based on the can. He then crushes the can with his hands, throws it down and celebrates with fans. The only thing that would have made this more perfect would have been if it was National Bohemian, known to its fans as Natty Boh.

The Ravens are looking for their first AFC Championship victory since 2012. That year, they beat the New England Patriots 28-13 to advance to the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. Baltimore pulled out the 34-31 victory for its second ever Super Bowl title.