Will Taylor Swift be at Chiefs vs. Ravens AFC Championship Game on Sunday?

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has become a fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games this season after announcing her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in September. Swift braved the cold (well, in the comfort of a suite, anyway) in Kansas City for the Wild Card win over the Dolphins in negative temperatures, and headed to Highmark Stadium alongside Kelce’s elder brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, to support the Chiefs in the Divisonal Round against the Bills.

We can expect to see Swift on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium for the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, though she has not confirmed whether or not she will appear. However, this may be the final game that Swift is able to attend this season — even if the Chiefs make the Super Bowl, the international leg of her Eras Tour begins on Wednesday, February 7 in Japan.

The Chiefs-Ravens AFC Championship kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET, and the winner of the game will head to Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.