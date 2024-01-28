Going over history of Lions vs. 49ers in NFL playoffs

The Detroit Lions are headed to Levi’s Stadium to face the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the 49ers are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The winner of the matchup will head to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

We take a look back at the playoff history between the two franchises.

2024 NFL Playoff History: Lions vs. 49ers

Who leads the all-time series?

The Lions have only reached the conference championship once in franchise history. Their sole playoff win in the Super Bowl era came against the Dallas Cowboys in the 1992 Divisional Round. They faced the Niners in the 1983 playoffs and lost by one point, marking the full extent of the two teams’ postseason history.

Who has fared better in recent games?

The Niners lead the all-time series 39-28-1. The two teams first faced off in 1950. The Niners have won 11 of their last 12 matchups.

What does this tell us about 2024 game?

The Lions have fared better in the postseason this year than they ever have in franchise history, but the 49ers have dominated Detroit in recent years. While the Lions will have a shot here, San Francisco benefits from an extra week of rest and home field advantage in this matchup. This will be a big hill for the Lions to climb.