Going over history of Chiefs vs. Ravens in NFL playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 28. The Chiefs defeated the Dolphins and the Bills in the first two rounds of the postseason, and the Ravens beat the Texans after their bye week as the top overall seed.

The Chiefs finished the regular season 11-6 to win the AFC West and earn the third seed in the AFC. The Ravens went 13-4 with the best regular season record in the NFL. Baltimore enters as a 3-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We take a look back at the history between the Chiefs and the Ravens ahead of their 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

2024 NFL Playoff History: Chiefs vs. Ravens

Who leads the all-time series?

The Ravens and Chiefs have met just once in the postseason, facing off in the 2010 Wild Card round. The Ravens won 30-7 and went on to lose in the Divisional round. The Chiefs lead the all-time series between the two teams, 7-5, and are 4-1 in the last five games between the two teams, four of which have featured the Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes matchup that we will see again this weekend.

Who has fared better in recent games?

The Chiefs have fared better as a whole in recent games, but the Ravens beat Kansas City 36-35 the last time the two teams faced off in 2021.

What does this tell us about 2024 game?

In the 2021 matchup, Mahomes finished with 343 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Jackson passed for 239 yards and rushed for another 107, finishing with two rushing TDs, one passing TD, and two interceptions.

This conference championship marks the fifth matchup between Mahomes and Jackson, both of whom are MVP winners. Mahomes is 3-1 over Jackson, but the Chiefs’ offense this season has not been up to par with the standard set over the last half decade. Jackson may have his chance for a second consecutive win over Mahomes in this Sunday’s championship.