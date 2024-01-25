Report: Falcons to hire Rams DC Raheem Morris as next head coach

The Atlanta Falcons are planning to hire Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their next head coach, per Adam Schefter. Morris returns to the Falcons after being a coach in the organization from 2015-2020. He joined the Rams as their defensive coordinator in 2021 and has spent the last three seasons in that role.

This won’t be Morris’ first stint as a head coach. After dipping his toes in the collegiate coaching pool from 1998-2001, he jumped to the NFL, working as defensive quality control for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Morris spent the next seven years with the Bucs other than 2006, when he was the defensive coordinator for Kansas State. In 2009, he was named Tampa Bay’s head coach and held the position for three years. Morris sported a 10-win season in 2010, but there wasn’t much else to speak of from his brief tenure.

Morris went back to focusing on defense with the Washington Commanders from 2012-2014 and then joined Atlanta as an assistant head coach & passing game coordinator in 2015. He got four seasons of offensive experience before becoming the Falcons’ defensive coordinator in 2020. After the team fired Dan Quinn, Morris took over as the interim coach and finished 4-7 over his last 11 games. With Arthur Smith’s regime coming in, Morris went to Los Angeles and coached with Sean McVay.

Morris reportedly impressed in interviews. Atlanta was long linked to former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, but the front office must have liked what Morris was pitching a little more. Notably, Morris was the Los Angeles DC when they won the Super Bowl in 2021, but you have to think that Belichick wouldn’t be hard-pressed to compete with that kind of resume. Morris will look to improve on Atlanta’s 7-10 record and third-place finish in the NFC South last year.