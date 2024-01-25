The GM Shuffle breaks down the Chargers’ big move to hire Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

He’s baaaaack.

The Chargers announced on Wednesday that they hired former San Francisco 49ers and current Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh to be the franchise’s next head coach. Harbaugh replaces Brandon Staley, who was fired mid-season.

It marks the return of the enigmatic — and frankly entertaining — head coach after he departed the Niners in 2014.

But is it the right move?

Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe discuss this big-time hire, along with the other coaching moves on today’s episode of the GM Shuffle.

Listen to the full episode below.

Show Breakdown

On The GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe break down the latest coaching news including the Chargers hiring Jim Harbaugh and Tennessee’s decision to bring on Brian Callahan and promote Ran Carthon. Plus, they react to the Dolphins parting ways with DC Vic Fangio and the Packers firing DC Joe Barry.

VIDEO

