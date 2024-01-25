What are the point spreads for the four potential Super Bowl 58 matchups?

We are closing in on the Championship round, as the 49ers take on the Lions and the Chiefs face the Ravens for a shot at playing in the 58th Super Bowl. We all have our thoughts on who might win these matchups, but if you want to know what DraftKings Sportsbook would set the odds at for all four possible matchups, look no further.

These odds by the way, aren’t just for fun, you can throw some money down on all four matchups as we speak.

49ers-Ravens odds

Spread: 49ers -1.5

Total: 47.5

Moneyline: 49ers -122, Ravens +102

This line does seem a little odd after the 49ers were taken to the wood shed by the Ravens back in Week 16, 33-19 in San Francisco. Brock Purdy threw four interceptions and was benched/injured, while Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers put together strong numbers, leading the Ravens to a 33-12 game until a fourth quarter garbage time touchdown. I expect a second matchup would be closer in the Super Bowl, but the Ravens have shown they can handle San Francisco.

Lions-Ravens odds

Spread: Ravens -3.5

Total: 50

Moneyline: Ravens -185, Lions +154

The Ravens beat the Lions 38-6 in Week 4. It was an absolute blowout, as the Ravens scored four touchdowns before the Lions even got a first down. This was back in Week 4, so things have changed and if these two teams met in the Super Bowl, we can expect the Lions to be more competitive, but we know what the Ravens can do in this matchup.

Lions-Chiefs odds

Spread: Chiefs -3

Total: 52

Moneyline: Chiefs -155, Lions +130

These teams met in Week 1 and the Lions won a close one in Kansas City, 21-20. Kansas City was without star tight end Travis Kelce and were killed by Kadarius Toney’s ineptitude. But there’s no doubt the Lions deserved to win that game and it foretold a march to the NFC Championship game. With Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid on the Chiefs side, they should be the favorites and it would be tough to bet against them this time around.

49ers-Chiefs odds

Spread: 49ers -2.5

Total: 49

Moneyline: 49ers -155, Chiefs +130

This would be a rematch of Super Bowl 54, but these two teams did meet in October of last season and the Chiefs won 44-23. Patrick Mahomes threw for 423 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Of course these teams have changed, most notably, Jimmy Garoppolo was at quarterback in that matchup instead of Brock Purdy.

The spread here makes sense, especially looking back at the way the Chiefs played this season in comparison to the 49ers. But if the Chiefs, who are playing their best football right now, can go into Baltimore and take out the Ravens, I expect the Chiefs to be favored in that scenario, which happens to be the only one that gets them into the Super Bowl.