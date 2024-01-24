Report: Chargers to hire Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh as next head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers are hiring Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach, per Adam Schefter. Harbaugh is coming off a national championship win at Michigan and will be making the jump back to the NFL for the first time since 2014. He coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014 and tallied a 44-19-1 record with three playoff appearances in three seasons.

Harbaugh was the quarterback at Michigan from 1982-1986 so it wasn’t surprising to see him want to coach at his alma mater. After a 15-year playing career — including a stop with the San Diego Chargers in 1999 and 2000 — he became the quarterback coach for the Oakland Raiders. Harbaugh held that position for two seasons and then got his first collegiate head coaching gig at San Diego in 2004. After being the head coach for three years, he then coached for three years for the Stanford Cardinal. It was following the 2010 season when the Cardinals finished 12-1 after an Orange Bowl win, that Harbaugh then took the job as the head coach of the 49ers.

Harbaugh led San Francisco to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons. The 49ers won the NFC West in 2011 and 2012 and clinched a Wild Card berth in 2013. San Francisco won its Divisional round game each year but fell in the NFC Championship game in both 2011 and 2013. 2012 saw the 49ers go to the Super Bowl, and Harbaugh coached against his brother John and the Baltimore Ravens. That was the infamous game in which the power went out at the stadium, but San Francisco ended up losing 34-31 to Baltimore.

Harbaugh ends his nine-year tenure with the Wolverines with an 86-25 record. The last three years had been his best stretch with the program, as they had amassed a 37-3 record. Michigan went undefeated last season, becoming the 64th team since 1936 to accomplish that feat. The Wolverines hoisted their first national championship since 1997.