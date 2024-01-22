The Tennessee Titans will hire Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their next head coach, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He had his second interview with Tennessee on Monday and that was enough for them to go ahead and make him their next head man. He also had second interviews lined up with the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers for their HC vacancies.
Report: Titans to hire Bengals OC Brian Callahan as next head coach
The Tennessee Titans have found their Mike Vrabel replacement in Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.