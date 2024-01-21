Will Bills fire head coach Sean McDermott after third straight AFC Divisional Round loss?

The Buffalo Bills flamed out once again in the AFC Divisional Round, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in another thrilling postseason matchup between the two franchises. The biggest moment of the game was a missed field goal from Bills kicker Tyler Bass late which would’ve tied up the score, but there were other key plays where Buffalo simply didn’t execute.

The Bills have now lost three Divisional Round games in a row, after getting beat by the Chiefs in 2020 in the AFC Championship Game. Each loss has been disappointing and it’s all starting to come on head coach Sean McDermott, who heads into the offseason with a lot of questions surrounding his status.

McDermott has been a very successful coach in Buffalo, making the playoffs six times in seven seasons. He’s won 73 games in seven regular seasons and is 5-6 in the playoffs, but he did come under fire this year after using the 9/11 attack as a parallel to motivate his team. That, coupled with another early exit, will surely make Bills brass evaluate him going forward.

Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh are on the market for a new head coaching job, and Buffalo has some really nice things to offer them despite being in a smaller market. Belichick would get to go up against his former team twice a year with the best quarterback in the division. Harbaugh might prefer the West coast, but this Bills team has a better roster than the Chargers.

If Buffalo were to to make a move, it would have to be for either Belichick or Harbaugh. It’s hard to see that happening, which means McDermott likely returns for the 2024 season.