Going over history of Buccaneers vs. Lions in NFL playoffs

The NFC Divisional round features the No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the No. 3 seed Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit as the game will air on NBC.

Both teams took care of business at home in the Wild card round and now eye an NFC championship berth with a win. The Lions enter as 6-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set 49.5.

2024 NFL Playoff History: Buccaneers vs. Lions

Who leads the all-time series?

The Buccaneers and Lions have met once in the playoffs, a 1997 wild card matchup in which Tampa Bay won. The Bucs have a 1-0 advantage and this Sunday marks just the second playoff game between these franchises.

Who has fared better in recent games?

The Bucs defeated the Lions 20-10 in their only playoff meeting. Overall, the Lions lead the all-time series 32-29. Their most recent matchup came in Week 6 of this season, with the Lions emerging winners with a score of 20-6.

What does this tell us about 2024 game?

The Bucs routed last year’s NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 in the Wild Card round. As for Detroit, they narrowly escaped with a 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams, their first playoff win in over 30 years. With a small playoff history between the two, the Lions look to even the score 1-1 with a win on Sunday.