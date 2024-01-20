Who are the officials for Texans-Ravens in Divisional round of 2024 NFL Playoffs

The No. 4-seeded Houston Texans head to M&T Bank Stadium this week to face the top-seeded Ravens in an AFC Divisional Round matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 20.

John Hussey is the referee for the Texans-Ravens matchup. This season, Hussey’s crews called 88 penalties on home teams and 109 penalties on away teams. The penalties cost the home teams 752 yards and the away teams 959 yards. Home teams were 12-3-1 against the spread when Hussey’s crews were officiating.

The Ravens enter as 9.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 43.5. Below is the full officiating crew assigned to the matchup.

Officiating crew for Texans-Ravens

Referee: John Hussey

Umpire: Carl Paganelli

Down judge: Frank LeBlanc

Line judge: Carl Johnson

Field judge: Tom Hill

Side judge: Allen Baynes

Back judge: Matt Edwards

Replay official: Andrew Lambert

Replay assistant: NFL centralized replay command center