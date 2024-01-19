Report: Raiders expected to hire Antonio Pierce as next head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire interim head coach Antonio Pierce as their next head coach, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Pierce was the linebackers coach under previous head coach Josh McDaniels. McDaniels was let go after starting 3-5. The firing wasn’t just about the record, but more about multiple poor decisions. But Pierce was a breath of fresh air as he took over for McDaniels.

Pierce didn’t turn the Raiders into a playoff team, but did lead them to a 5-4 record, which included wins over AFC West opponents, the Chiefs, Chargers, and Broncos. Fans and players all lobbied for Pierce, with their top defensive player, Maxx Crosby letting it be known he might want to go elsewhere if they didn’t give Pierce the job.

Interim coaches turned head coaches haven’t fared well in the past, but there also haven’t been a whole lot of chances for them either. The Raiders need a quarterback and quickly, especially if they plan on keeping Davante Adams around. The Raiders have pick 13, so they aren’t quite high enough for one of the Top QBs in the league. They could end up being stuck in QB purgatory for the time being, but fans and players got their man and we’ll see what he can do.