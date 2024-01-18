Report: Bears to interview Kliff Kingsbury for OC job; What might it mean for Caleb Williams, No. 1 pick?

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is expected to interview for the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator position, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Bears have spent the last week interviewing candidates after Luke Getsy was fired from the position last Wednesday.

Kingsbury served as an offensive analyst for USC in 2023 and news of his interview only increases speculation over the Bears possibly taking USC QB Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Benefitting from last year’s trade that saw the Carolina Panthers move up to take Bryce Young, Chicago’s front office faces the decision of either sticking with current starting QB Justin Fields, or selecting Williams with the top pick. Several draft experts have predicted the Bears making the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner their new franchise quarterback, while some have predicted them sticking with Fields and trading down like they did last year.

While his chops as a head coach are questionable, Kingsbury’s history of developing quarterbacks has consistently made him a hot commodity in assistant coaching searches. Case Keenum, Johnny Manziel, and Kyler Murray are among the QB’s he has worked with in both the college and pro ranks, with Patrick Mahomes being chief among them. And while USC as a whole was one of college football’s biggest disappointments in 2023, the Williams-led offense still produced at a high clip with Kingsbury on staff. He threw for 3,633 yards and accounted for 41 touchdowns on the year as the Trojan offense finished the year ranked third in offensive SP+.

Whoever the Bears hire at OC could tip off what their decision will be come spring. If does end up being Kingsbury, then you basically pencil in Williams being handed a navy and orange jersey when his name is called by Roger Goodell in April.