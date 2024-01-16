Report: Mike Tomlin says he plans on coaching Steelers in 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers were eliminated by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016 and there has been rising speculation that head coach Mike Tomlin may either be losing interest or out as the head coach of the team. Tomlin met with the Steelers players on Tuesday and told them that he plans on coaching them in 2024.

Tomlin’s resume speaks for itself. He has been the head coach for Pittsburgh since 2007 and has yet to have a losing record. On the one hand, this has resulted in a Super Bowl victory in 2008, but on the other, the team has never been able to have a bad enough season to earn a top pick in the following NFL Draft. The Steelers have made the playoffs in three of the last four years but continually feel like they are outmatched in the ever-competitive AFC.

Pittsburgh fans have largely called for change on social media. Tomlin telling the team that he plans to coach next season doesn’t mean that he for sure will be. That will be up to the owner and general manager, but it at least sounds like Tomlin isn’t going to be asking to be traded to a different team or taking a year off from the team like what happened with Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor began to ask Tomlin about his contract situation at the end of the press conference following the loss to the Bills, but the head coach walked away while she was asking. We will see what his answer is to the media when he is scheduled to speak with them later this week.