Tracking the latest interview rumors for NFL head coach Bill Belichick

After 24 seasons and eight Super Bowls, the New England Patriots parted ways with legendary head coach Bill Belichick following a disappointing 2023 season. Belichick will turn 72 in 2024, and while his peers of that age are beginning to step down from coaching roles, Belichick isn’t ready to hang his hat up quite yet. We’re tracking Belichick interview reports and rumors from around the league as he determines his next steps in the NFL.

Bill Belichick head coach news

Latest news, rumors, interviews

Atlanta Falcons — Belichick interviewed for the Falcons’ head coach opening, the team announced Jan. 16. The Falcons recently fired Arthur Smith after three straight 7-10 seasons in Atlanta. Smith’s Falcons teams failed to qualify for a postseason. Belichick’s recent history isn’t much better — the Patriots went 8-9 in 2022 and 4-13 in 2023. However, Belichick has a history of winning, and Atlanta wants a postseason berth to be a realistic goal each season.

While the Falcons’ quarterback situation is not ideal, there is plenty of talent in Atlanta to develop, from 2023 first-round pick Bijan Robinson to star receiver Drake London to the underused Kyle Pitts. Whoever steps into the Falcons job will not be faced with the need to make a full turnaround — the pieces are theoretically in place in Atlanta, which is a positive for a coach of Belichick’s age.