Should Nick Sirianni be fired after late-season collapse and first round loss to Bucs?

The Philadelphia Eagles have completed their historic collapse during the 2023 NFL season, flaming out in the first round of the 2024 NFL playoffs in an embarrassing XX-XX result at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles were 10-1 at one point this season but lost five of their last six regular-season games heading into the Wild Card round, losing the No. 1 seed and the NFC East division in the process. With the campaign now over, all the questions will begin and the focal point will be head coach Nick Sirianni.

Sirianni coached this team to the Super Bowl last year, and was about five minutes away from winning it. He oversaw 10 wins in 11 games, even though there were a lot of close calls for Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts, who went toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes in that Super Bowl and in the 2022 MVP conversation, looked like a shell of himself. Even though A.J. Brown was out, that doesn’t change the implosion this Eagles team underwent. And ultimately, that falls on the head coach.

The Eagles still believe they have a Super Bowl team in this group, and Hurts signed a big extension before this season started so moving on from him doesn’t feel likely. Siranni’s coordinators from a season ago, Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon, fared relatively well in their first years with the Colts and Cardinals respectively. So while Sirianni has won 34 games in three seasons and made the playoffs every year, this feels like a massive step backwards.

I don’t expect Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie to be as rash as certain other owners in his division, but he’s not necessarily patient either. Howie Roseman is likely safe as the long-time general manager and president of player personnel, but the topic of Sirianni will come up.

It would be unfair to blame everything on Sirianni, especially since Philadelphia struggled defensively too. The change from Sean Desai to Matt Patricia didn’t work, but the Eagles also routinely missed tackles in the playoff loss to Tampa. No coach is going to fix that.

I expect Sirianni to be back with a lot of pressure on him. If next season doesn’t end in at least a trip to the NFC title game, I can see the Eagles making a move then. For now, I think Sirianni does return to Philly for the 2024 season.

If the Eagles do move on from Sirianni, both Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh would be appealing options for Lurie. Both have championship experience, although Harbaugh hasn’t won the Super Bowl. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald will also be in the mix if Sirianni is let go.