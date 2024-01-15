Tracking the latest interview rumors for Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh led his team to the National Championship this season with a 34-13 win over the Washington Huskies and now appears ready to return to the NFL ranks. Harbaugh has had success wherever he’s coached, but despite getting to the NFC Championship game in his first three seasons as the 49ers head coach, he couldn’t win a Super Bowl, losing to his brother, John Harbaugh and the Ravens, in his only appearance with the 49ers.

There are plenty of NFL head coaching jobs available at the moment and plenty of teams would like to have Harbaugh’s services in 2024.

Jim Harbaugh head coach news

Latest news, rumors, interviews

Los Angeles Chargers — Harbaugh has completed an interview with the Chargers. There appears to be mutual interest and Harbaugh has plenty of ties to California, having gone to high school in Palo Alto and coached at Stanford. The Chargers aren’t a premium landing spot, as they have an older team and poor cap space, but the do have a a good young QB in Justin Herbert.