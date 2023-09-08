Who will benefit in fantasy football with Christian Watson out for Week 1?

The Green Bay Packers will be without their top receiver in Sunday’s Week 1 contest against the Chicago Bears, as Christian Watson is dealing with a hamstring injury. Watson is not expected to go on injured reserve, so that’s a good sign for fantasy football managers. However, they’ll have to find an alternative for Week 1.

Fellow receiver Romeo Doubs is also listed as questionable, which throws a bit of a wrench into backup plans. Doubs is more likely to play since he did show up at practice to close the week, and would be the top receiving option in Watson’s place. Jayden Reed and Samori Toure would also be expected to see additional snaps, though Toure would be the boundary receiver while Reed mans the slot.

Another variable in this situation is how Green Bay’s offense will operate under new quarterback Jordan Love. Will the formations be geared towards establishing the ground game and delivering play-action passes, or will Love be routinely dropping back out of spread looks? If the former is the case, Aaron Jones and Luke Musgrave could have more value. If the latter is the case, Doubs, Reed and Toure are all worth targeting in fantasy football leagues.