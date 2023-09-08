Who is Darren Waller’s backup for fantasy football?

The New York Giants are gearing up to host the Dallas Cowboys for this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football. They have a relatively clean bill of health this week, but unfortunately, tight end Darren Waller popped up on the injury report on Friday. That’s never a good sign, and he is questionable for Sunday’s game as he is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Waller was expected to be in a good situation in New York for fantasy football this season. The Giants just extended quarterback Daniel Jones and were able to improve his pass catching options by trading for Waller.

The Giants will want to make sure Waller is healthy for the long haul and he has had hamstring problems that have lingered, especially last season while with the Raiders when he played in just nine games. So the chances he sits aren’t zero.

Who is Darren Waller’s backup?

Daniel Bellinger is Waller’s direct backup and was the nominal starter when healthy for the Giants last season. But a brutal eye injury in Week 7 set him back. He did catch a touchdown in the Giants playoff win over the Vikings, but his usage was never high. If Waller is out he does have some fantasy upside, but would be more appropriate for 2TE leagues.