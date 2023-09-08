Randy Gregory hates Mark Davis’ haircut

The Denver Broncos will host the Las Vegas Raiders for their Week 1 opener on Sunday and the trash talk is already flaring up between these two AFC West rivals. Broncos edge rusher Randy Gregory decided to go directly to the top of the Raiders’ organizational chart and took a swipe at owner Mark Davis hairstyle.

Davis’ famous bowl haircut has been the source of many jokes and online memes since he took over as the owner of the franchise in 2011. A 2014 profile by ESPN’s Tim Keown revealed that the Raiders owner still gets his hair cut by the same barber from his college days at Chico State and that he has felt no need to change his hairstyle. This was also the same article that revealed other eccentricities like him still driving a 1997 Dodge Caravan SE and him still using a Nokia flip phone from 2003.

We’ll see if Davis will have the last laugh on Sunday if his team can go into Mile High and pick up the win.