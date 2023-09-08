Who is Kenneth Walker’s backup for fantasy football?

The Seattle Seahawks will open the 2023 NFL season against the Los Angeles Rams. They had good injury news for wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has been fully practicing following preseason wrist surgery. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for running back Kenneth Walker III. He was off the injury report to start the week but picked up a groin injury on Thursday. His status for Sunday’s game is in question.

If he misses the game, rookie Zach Charbonnet would likely be elevated to the starter and would be backed up by DeeJay Dallas. Charbonnet was drafted out of UCLA in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. It was a surprising decision given how well Walker played as a rookie, but it seems like it could play early dividends if Walker misses the season opener. Dallas has previously served as a backup for Seattle and would likely factor into some work alongside the rookie.

Heading into the weekend, you plan on starting Walker while having Charbonnet in a flex spot. If Walker misses the game, you can start Charbonnet. Despite an increased role for Dallas, I don’t think he deserves to be in fantasy lineups unless you want a DFS dark horse or a flex play in the deepest of leagues.