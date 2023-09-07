The GM Shuffle discusses latest rumors out of Kansas City regarding Travis Kelce and Chris Jones

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The wait is over. We finally have NFL football games to look forward to that count. The season kicks off (pun intended) on Thursday, September 7, as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions.

Kansas City will look a little different on Thursday night. Star tight end Travis Kelce is doubtful to play with a knee injury. Star defensive lineman Chris Jones also won’t play. He is still holding out for a new deal and his threats of being okay with the fines he would incur from missing games seem true.

Co-host Femi Abebefe joins Michael Lombardi for another episode of the GM Shuffle podcast presented by DraftKings Network. The duo begins the episode breaking down the latest information about Kelce and Jones and when each could be returning to their team. They then preview the Thursday Night Football matchup.

Lombardi and Abebefe then look forward to the highlights of Week 1. They discuss several marquee matchups including the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals-Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers-Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles-New England Patriots.

