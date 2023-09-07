Chiefs DT Chris Jones out for Week 1, will sacrifice $1.1 million

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will not be suiting up for the team in Week 1 Thursday against the Detroit Lions as his contract holdout officially will go into the 2023 regular season. The move will cost Jones $1.1 million for this week, according to Adam Schefter.

.@AdamSchefter says Chiefs DT Chris Jones will forfeit $1.1 million by sitting out Week 1 vs. Detroit



"Chris Jones has taken a very strong stand. It'll be costly for him and costly for the Kansas City Chiefs." pic.twitter.com/ytt9a3Qhz5 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 7, 2023

Jones has repeatedly said he would continue to hold out as he seeks a new contract, and did say he could sit out regular season games. The star is coming off a season where he racked up 15.5 sacks, matching a career-high mark he set in 2018. Jones also set a career-high mark in total tackles with 44.

With Jones out, Lions running backs likely gain some juice in fantasy football formats. David Montgomery is more likely to see carries out of the backfield, although Jahmyr Gibbs could see touches here and there. Jared Goff could also have a little more time in the pocket with Jones out, and that could mean cleaner looks for Amon-ra St. Brown and other receivers.