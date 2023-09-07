 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs DT Chris Jones out for Week 1, will sacrifice $1.1 million

Jones’ holdout will extend into the regular season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will not be suiting up for the team in Week 1 Thursday against the Detroit Lions as his contract holdout officially will go into the 2023 regular season. The move will cost Jones $1.1 million for this week, according to Adam Schefter.

Jones has repeatedly said he would continue to hold out as he seeks a new contract, and did say he could sit out regular season games. The star is coming off a season where he racked up 15.5 sacks, matching a career-high mark he set in 2018. Jones also set a career-high mark in total tackles with 44.

With Jones out, Lions running backs likely gain some juice in fantasy football formats. David Montgomery is more likely to see carries out of the backfield, although Jahmyr Gibbs could see touches here and there. Jared Goff could also have a little more time in the pocket with Jones out, and that could mean cleaner looks for Amon-ra St. Brown and other receivers.

