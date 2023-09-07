Here’s everything you need to know to watch Lions vs. Chiefs kick off the 2023 NFL season

The NFL season is just around the corner with the traditional kickoff game getting things started on Thursday, September 6.

This season the game, which annually features the previous season’s Super Bowl champion, is between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. The Lions had a big season in 2022, just missing out on the playoffs in Year 2 under Dan Campbell. Kansas City is...well Kansas City. They’re expected to be in the hunt for another Super Bowl title in 2023 with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce returning to the field.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the opening game of the NFL season on Thursday.

How to watch Lions vs. Chiefs on the Thursday version of “Sunday Night Football” opening Week 1

Date: Thursday, September 6

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream: NBC Live, NBC app

TV channel: NBC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Odds: KC -278, Detroit +225. Total: 54. KC+6.5

A live stream is available at NBC Live or on the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon FireTV and more. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC. If you don’t have a login to access NBC for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.