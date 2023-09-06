Report: Joshua Dobbs expected to start for Cardinals Week 1 vs. Commanders

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to start Joshua Dobbs on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, per Ian Rapoport. The starting gig is considered week-to-week, with Dobbs starting Week 1 and rookie Clayton Tune serving as his backup. New head coach Jonathan Gannon refrained from naming a starter, but it appears the news has leaked.

Dobbs is playing in his fourth career season. He was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dobbs has since spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions and their respective practice squads. He landed with the Tennessee Titans at the end of last season. Dobbs got a chance to start and played in two games. He finished a combined 40 of 68 passing for 411 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Tune was a fifth-round pick this year out of Houston. He took advantage of an extra year of eligibility and played five total seasons with the Cougars. Tune played in 47 career games and threw for 11,994 yards with 104 touchdowns and 41 interceptions. He finished his career with the second-most career passing yards and most career passing touchdowns in conference history.