49ers DE Nick Bosa not with team, expected to miss Week 1 due to contract holdout

San Francisco’s defense will likely be without its star.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers runs as he takes the field prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa is not with the team ahead of Week 1, according to Ian Rapoport. Bosa is not in the team facility and has not been attending meetings, which puts his status for Sunday’s game against the Steelers in doubt. Bosa is seeking a massive contract extension and it looks like his holdout for that deal is going to extend into the regular season.

With 34 sacks over the last two seasons, Bosa is one of the top pass rushers in the game and will be looking to be compensated heavily. He’s also a big presence in stopping the run game, something the Steelers will look to establish even with quarterback Kenny Pickett looking to make strides in his second season. If Bosa is indeed formally ruled out for Week 1, the 49ers defense takes a hit in fantasy football, while the Steelers running backs and Pickett might see a slight boost.

