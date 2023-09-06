49ers DE Nick Bosa not with team, expected to miss Week 1 due to contract holdout

San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa is not with the team ahead of Week 1, according to Ian Rapoport. Bosa is not in the team facility and has not been attending meetings, which puts his status for Sunday’s game against the Steelers in doubt. Bosa is seeking a massive contract extension and it looks like his holdout for that deal is going to extend into the regular season.

With the first practice of game week upon us, #49ers star Nick Bosa is not in the building for meetings with his teammates, sources say, as his holdout stretches into the regular season. His status for Week 1 is now in doubt as he seeks a blockbuster contract extension. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2023

With 34 sacks over the last two seasons, Bosa is one of the top pass rushers in the game and will be looking to be compensated heavily. He’s also a big presence in stopping the run game, something the Steelers will look to establish even with quarterback Kenny Pickett looking to make strides in his second season. If Bosa is indeed formally ruled out for Week 1, the 49ers defense takes a hit in fantasy football, while the Steelers running backs and Pickett might see a slight boost.