Who is Travis Kelce’s backup?

The Kansas City Chiefs might be shorthanded Thursday against the Detroit Lions.

Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce suffered a hyper-extended knee in practice and could miss the team’s opening game on Sept. 7 against the feisty Lions, according to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid told reporters that Travis Kelce hyper-extended his knee at practice today and his status for Thursday night’s opener vs the Lions is uncertain. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2023

It’s safe to assume that Kelce will most likely miss the Week 1 tilt as that’s just days away.

There’s never a good time for injuries, but the timing of this injury is pretty disastrous. Fantasy football managers have either already drafted Kelce or have their drafts upcoming and this puts Kelce in a bit of no man’s land when it comes to drafting. If he misses a game or two, then he could be a huge value in fantasy football drafts. However, if he’s out for longer, his backup tight end, Noah Gray, becomes very intriguing.

The Chiefs, of course, have the greatest QB in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes, but they lack explosive and reliable weapons in the passing game. Kelce is far and away their best pass-catcher and his loss would be massive. That being said, Gray would step into a position as the Chiefs’ top tight end option and a great bet as a late-round tight end dart throw. The Chiefs also have Blake Bell, aka the “Belldozer,” on the tight end depth chart.

Gray is worth adding in nearly every league format as long as you’re not dropping someone of substantial value.