Eli, Peyton announce 2023-24 ManningCast schedule while teasing third co-host

The ManningCast will return for ESPN’s Monday Night Football in the 2023-24 NFL season, offering an alternate broadcast on ESPN2. The show is planning on bringing in a third co-host to join Peyton and Eli, and on Tuesday, the pair released an outtakes reel from “auditions.”

You could say the auditions for a third ManningCast host did not go as expected. pic.twitter.com/dDfdblWpVm — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 5, 2023

It’s clearly meant to poke fun at things, but there are some names in there that could be on the short list to join the duo. Lil Wayne and Pat McAfee could make sense, particularly given the latter’s move to ESPN. Tom Brady would have made some sense if hadn’t signed a huge contract with Fox Sports.

In the meantime, the video also provided a schedule of the MNF games that will feature the ManningCast alternate broadcast. This year’s series will wrap with a Wild Card game in January.

Week 1, September 11: Bills vs. Jets

Week 4, October 2: Seahawks vs. Giants

Week 5, October 9: Packers vs. Raiders

Week 7, October 23: 49ers vs. Vikings

Week 9, November 6: Chargers vs. Jets

Week 10, November 13: Broncos vs. Bills

Week 11, November 20: Eagles vs. Chiefs

Week 13, December 4: Bengals vs. Jaguars

Week 15, December 18: Chiefs vs. Patriots

Wild Card, January 15: TBD