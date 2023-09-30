 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time will the Jaguars vs. Falcons play in London?

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons are facing face off in London to open the Week 4 Sunday slate. We break down how to watch the overseas game and the time difference so you don’t miss out on a minute of the action.

By David Fucillo
A general view during the NFL match between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 17, 2021 in London, England. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The NFL is back for Week 4 and we get our first notable change to the weekly Sunday schedule. Bye weeks don’t start for another week, but Sunday brings the first London game of the 2023 International Series slate.

The Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off at Wembley Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET, which is 2:30 p.m. in London. It’s breakfast football in America, but a lunchtime affair in Great Britain. The game will air exclusively on ESPN+, so there will be no national television broadcast.

The Jaguars are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 43. Although this game is happening at a neutral location, the Jaguars have been deemed the home team for the matchup. Jacksonville will stick around another week after this match and face the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Jaguars will be the road team for that matchup, but will have the benefit of extra time in London to get their bodies on British time.

