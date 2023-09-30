Here’s everything you need to know to watch Falcons vs. Jaguars in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

The Atlanta Falcons (2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) will travel to London for the NFL’s International Series. Kickoff from Wembley Stadium is set for 9:30 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN+.

It was a rough start in Week 3 for the Falcons. They lost 20-6 to the Detroit Lions on the road. The offense had major struggles which was surprising. Bijan Robinson had 10 carries for 33 yards which was surprising. The defense held their own as 20 points allowed to the Lions is expected. They will need to turn things around quickly as they head to London to face a team that needs to win more than anybody.

No team in the NFL has been more disappointing than the Jaguars. Most people had them as the favorites to win the AFC South. They’re 1-2 and they need to figure things out or they will dig themselves in a deep hole. Luckily for them, the division isn't the strongest this season and they don't need to panic. Trevor Lawrence has not been great in year three and the passing game has to improve. And the defense was torn apart by C.J. Stroud and the Texans offense. As a whole, the Jaguars need to tighten up soon.

How to watch Falcons vs. Jaguars in Week 4

Date: Sunday, October 1

Start time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

TV channel: N/A

Location: Wembley Stadium, London, England

Odds: Jaguars -148, Falcons +124, O/U 44