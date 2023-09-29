Report: Bills S Damar Hamlin expected to be active in Week 4 vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills are expected to have safety Damar Hamlin active in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, per Alaina Getzenberg. Starting safety Jordan Poyer was ruled out with a knee injury. Taylor Rapp is expected to join Micah Hyde as the starting safeties on Sunday, but Hamlin should be active for the first time since his injury in Week 17 last season. He had been a healthy scratch the first three weeks of the season.

Hamlin played in 15 games in 2022 and finished as the team’s third-leading tackler. He had 63 solo tackles and 28 assists for 91 total. Hamlin had 1.5 sacks and six tackles for loss. He is playing in his third season and was a sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh.

Hamlin and his teammates on defense will have their work cut out for them against Miami. The Dolphins were down wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and still scored 70 points last week against the Denver Broncos. Waddle is back this week, and Hamlin will likely be counted on to help the secondary contain Waddle and Tyreek Hill.