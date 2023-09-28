Full schedule for Week 4 in 2023 NFL season

Week 3 has finished and there was another entertaining Sunday in the NFL. The most shocking thing we saw was the Miami Dolphins scoring 70 points against the Denver Broncos. That is the most points scored in an NFL game since 1966. It felt like a college game with all the scoring.

The best game of Week 4 will be the Baltimore Ravens at the Cleveland Browns. These are two good teams in the same division that look like they’ll be the best two teams in the division. Both teams are 2-1 and tied atop the division. Kickoff from Cleveland Browns Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Here is the full schedule for Week 4 in the NFL.

Week 4 NFL schedule

Thursday, September 28

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

Sunday, October 1

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Denver Broncos vs. Chicago Bears: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox

Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday, October 2

Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants: 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN