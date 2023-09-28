Here’s which teams are playing in primetime for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

Week 3 is now wrapped up and it was an exciting week. Looking ahead to Week 4, we have some good matchups set. There hasn't been a great primetime matchup just yet. Here is the primetime schedule in Week 4.

2023 NFL Primetime Schedule: Week 4

Thursday Night Football

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

The Lions open as one-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. In a divisional rivalry, the Lions will travel for their second Thursday Night Football game of the season. Many fans thought the Lions would be big favorites in this matchup prior to the season. The Packers have been impressive even with the injuries they have dealt with. Both teams are 2-1 and it looks like there is a great chance they’re the top two teams in the division. This game could play a major role in the outcome of the division down the stretch.

Sunday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets

The Chiefs open as 9.5-point favorites for this matchup. The schedulers expected Aaron Rodgers to be the quarterback for the Jets in this game. Unfortunately, he’s done for the year with injury and Zach Wilson will be the starter. Things have been rough for the Jets offense to this point, but the defense has been fine. The Chiefs have been good on offense which is typical, however, their defense has stood out more than anything. This has been as good as their defense has looked in a long time.

Monday Night Football

Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants

The Seahawks open as 1.5-point favorites against the Giants. It’s a bit surprising to see the spread so small, but Seattle’s defense hasn't been exceptional. They seem to be figuring things out. Geno Smith and the passing offense seem to be improving weekly. The Giants have been awful and it’s been surprising. Brian Daboll had those guys ready to go in 2022, however, it has not been the same this year.