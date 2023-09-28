Here’s everything you need to know to watch Lions vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

The Detroit Lions (2-1) and Green Bay Packers (2-1) face off on Thursday Night Football in a divisional rivalry. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field and will air on Prime Video.

Dan Campbell appears to have his first true contender with the Lions. This team looks good and will get better as they get some guys back. Jared Goff has had tons of success throwing the football and should only improve as the season goes on. It was known that the offense would be solid, but the defense is what people questioned. In Week 3, the defense played stellar against an Atlanta Falcons offense that has had some success so far this year.

It has been a great start to the season for the Packers. They’ve dealt with a number of injuries, but still have found a way to get to 2-1. They’re going to get healthier, which will only help them improve. They marched back against the New Orleans Saints and won the game despite being down three scores in the second half. Many will discredit the win because Derek Carr went out, but it’s still a win. David Bakhtiari, Aaron Jones, and Christian Watson should be back soon which will give this offense an even bigger boost.

How to watch Packers vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 4

Date: Thursday, September 28

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: Prime Video

TV channel: N/A

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Odds: Lions -122, Packers +102, O/U 45.5

The game is only available on Amazon Prime Video by streaming live on their website or using the Prime Video App. The app is available across most platforms, including for iOS, Android, Fire Stick, Roku and most gaming consoles. Prime Video on its own is available for $8.99/month. Access to all of Amazon Prime is available for $14.99/month or $139 with an annual subscription. Student pricing on all of Amazon Prime is $7.49 per month or $69 per year