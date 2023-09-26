NFL Week 3 takeaways: Eagles fly, Dolphins swim, Cowboys crumble; Taylor Swift roots for Chiefs, Travis Kelce

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season is in the books and we’ve got plenty of compelling storylines developing across the league. Here’s a look at some of the biggest narratives after Week 3’s games.

Can anyone stop the Dolphins?

We knew Miami’s offense was great. Putting up 70 points in any game is insane, but to do so in a NFL game is ridiculous. The Dolphins never gave the Broncos a chance in this game, and did their damage in all facets of the game. There was a long Tyreek Hill touchdown to open things up. There was Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane running through Denver’s defense with ease. There was a Chosen Anderson (aka Robbie Anderson) score. And after sixty minutes, the Dolphins scored the most points in any NFL game since 1966.

Miami did all this without the services of Jaylen Waddle, which makes you believe they could be even more explosive. Mostert and Achane provide some important balance for the Dolphins, so they don’t have to rely as much on Tua Tagovailoa throwing the ball. That’s a big change for this team, and makes this outfit much more dangerous. A Week 4 contest against the Bills will be a greater measuring stick than the Broncos but these Dolphins look unstoppable.

The Eagles keep flying

It was reasonable to wonder how the Eagles would fare on the road against a surprising 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers team, especially after Philadelphia had some extra time off following a big win over the Vikings. Tampa Bay’s defense did cause some problems for Jalen Hurts offensively, but ultimately there were some big moments for the Eagles they can take forward with them.

The first is the emergence of a healthy D’Andre Swift as the lead running back. Kenneth Gainwell did get some touches late and will have a role, but Swift is clearly the difference maker in that backfield. As long as he stays healthy, this offense will have good balance. The second is A.J. Brown being able to dominate in key moments. There were times the Eagles needed a play, and Brown provided it. His discussion with Hurts on the sidelines last Thursday gained some attention, but Monday’s performance settled whatever problem was there. Brown is the top receiver in this offense and is going to get looks whenever the Eagles absolutely have to have something.

Philadelphia’s defense has also been impressive. The Eagles are loaded on that side of the ball and have bailed out their offense when there are some problems. Even in Monday’s game, Hurts and company made some mistakes in key situations where they could’ve put the game away. The defense stepped up and make stop after stop. This unit is playing at another level, and this team could be unbeatable once the offense becomes consistent.

Are these the same old Cowboys?

Even with the loss of Trevon Diggs, the Dallas Cowboys defense was one of the big stories of the early season. This was a unit dominating the opposition, and the tanking Cardinals seemed like more fodder for the machine.

Instead, the Cowboys allowed Arizona to run for 222 yards at 7.4 yards per carry and two touchdowns. Joshua Dobbs, seemingly overmatched in this game, posted a 83.9 QBR. After forcing seven turnovers in the first two games, the Cowboys didn’t register one.

Dallas also committed 13 penalties in the game, which hindered the team’s offense significantly. Dak Prescott wasn’t wildly inefficient, and Tony Pollard rushed for over 100 yards. However, those flags can quickly catch up with you and turn a good day into a wasted one.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make an appearance

As rumors swirled about the pop star dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift made an appearance at Arrowhead and sat in the suite next to Kelce’s mother. Obviously the camera was on her when Kelce scored a touchdown, and her reaction was priceless.

TOUCHDOWN TRAVIS KELCE!



Taylor loves it in the box! ❤️



: FOX pic.twitter.com/bs3uEhWbOn — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

After the game, Kelce and Swift were seen leaving the arena together. This is either an incredibly well-orchestrated publicity blitz where both stars are playing the media game, or they are actually together. I’d lean towards the latter.