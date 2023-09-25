Eagles beat Bucs, reach 3-0 start for second straight season

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Florida on Monday and closed out Week 3 with a 25-11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles ended the Bucs' two-game win streak to open the season and extended their record to 3-0.

This is the second straight season the Eagles have opened with three straight wins. Last year, they won eight straight to open the season en route to a 14-3 regular season record. They made it to the Super Bowl before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Philadelphia opened the 2016 and 2014 seasons with three straight wins but missed the playoffs both seasons. In 2004, they opened with seven consecutive wins en route to another Super Bowl loss. This marks the ninth time since 1980 the Eagles have opened the season with at least three consecutive wins. Three times they reached the Super Bowl and lost the big game. In their lone Super Bowl win (2017), they were 2-1 after three weeks.

The Eagles will host the Washington Commanders in a Week 4 NFC East matchup. The Commanders lost to the Buffalo Bills 37-3 on Sunday and re-opened that evening as a touchdown underdog to the Eagles.