NFL standings, Week 3: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 4

The NFC West wraps up Week 3 on Monday, but things have gotten a little more interesting after a big Sunday. The week wraps for the division on Monday Night Football when the Los Angeles Rams travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

The San Francisco 49ers opened the week for the division with a 30-12 win over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. The 49ers got off to a slow start and the game was tied 3-3 after one quarter. The 49ers scored a pair of touchdowns, but the Giants wouldn’t go away, kicking a field goal to close the second quarter and then scoring a touchdown early in the third quarter. They trailed 17-12, but that’s as close as it would get. The 49ers didn’t pull away until the fourth quarter, but they got the win.

The Seattle Seahawks remain a game back of the 49ers after they beat the Carolina Panthers. It was an unexpectedly close affair well into the fourth quarter. Carolina trailed by two after a Miles Sanders touchdown run, but the Seahawks put up two touchdowns to pull away.

The biggest surprise of Sunday saw the Arizona Cardinals shock the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium. Arizona was a double-digit underdog, but it never felt like Dallas was in this game. Arizona jumped on top 9-0 and never trailed. Dallas cut the lead to a single score three times, but Arizona responded every time. It was a stunner, but Arizona is going to give teams trouble.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 4.