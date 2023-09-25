NFL standings, Week 3: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 4

The NFC South had a brutal Sunday of Week 3 and will hope for some redemption on Monday Night Football. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will put their undefeated record on the line when they host the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was otherwise a washout of a weekend for the division. The Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, and Carolina Panthers all lost. The Panthers have some reasons for optimism from their loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but the Falcons and Saints can’t be happy with their loss.

Carolina went back and forth with the Seahawks, but Seattle was just too much for them. The Panthers cut the lead to two points early in the fourth quarter, but Seattle scored two touchdowns to put it away and win 37-27.

The Falcons traveled to face the Detroit Lions, but Detroit pulled away for a 20-6 win. The Saints traveled to face the Green Bay Packers and managed to blow a 17-point lead. Add in a missed field goal in the closing seconds, and it was a brutal game for New Orleans in an 18-17 loss.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 4.