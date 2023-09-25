NFL standings, Week 3: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 4

The NFC North could come down to the wire this season, with the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers matching each other through the first three weeks of the season. And after Week 3, we could be seeing this turn into a two-horse race. The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears remain winless, although Minnesota does have the talent to turn things around.

The Lions won with relative ease, taking down the 2-0 Atlanta Falcons. Jared Goff threw for a touchdown and scrambled for a touchdown. The two teams were tied 3-3 early in the second quarter, but then Detroit scored 17 straight points to pull away for the win.

The Packers looked like they were going to get blown out at home by the New Orleans Saints, but managed a huge fourth-quarter comeback. New Orleans took a 17-0 lead in the first half and Green Bay couldn’t get anything going until the final frame. The Packers scored 18 points in the final 11 minutes, with Jordan Love running for a touchdown and throwing for one in the final seven minutes. The Saints missed a 46-yard field goal with 1:10 left and Green Bay got the win.

The Vikings faced a fellow snake-bitten team in the Los Angeles Chargers. It was a back-and-forth affair that came down to the final seconds. LA took a 28-24 lead with 8:05 left in the fourth quarter and Minnesota couldn’t find the end zone in their final two possessions. They drove 73 yards across 13 plays, but couldn’t score from the 2 with 2:57 left in the game. They got the ball back one more time, but Kirk Cousins threw a goal line interception with 12 seconds left to clinch the 28-24 win for the Chargers.

The Bears continued their brutal start to the season, dropping to 0-3 after a beating at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. They kept it within one score into the second quarter, but the Chiefs put this thing away in the second quarter with 27 straight points.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 4.