NFL standings, Week 3: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 4

The NFC East closes out its Week 3 schedule on Monday Night Football when the Philadelphia Eagles travel to face the unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the meantime, Sunday brought a stunner to the division.

The Dallas Cowboys flew out to the desert to face the Arizona Cardinals. Dallas was a double-digit favorite coming into the game, but it didn’t take long to realize something was wrong. Arizona took a 3-0 lead and then added a touchdown to take a 9-0 lead out of the first quarter. The Cowboys twice cut the lead to a single score, but the Cardinals responded every time. Dallas looked nothing like the team that blew out the New York Giants and New York Jets and Philadelphia has a chance to take early control of the division.

The New York Giants opened the week with a Thursday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers, and it started fairly well. The Giants took a 3-3 tie in the second quarter, and cut a 14-point lead to five in the second quarter. But that was as good as it was going to get. They gave up 13 unanswered points and lost 30-12.

The Washington Commanders came into Week 3 with a 2-0 record, and many pundits thought their defense could keep them in it. That did not quite happen. The Bills jumped on top with a field goal on their opening drive and pulled away from there. They led 16-0 in the half and added three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to secure a 37-3 blowout of the Commanders.

