NFL standings, Week 3: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be fully on track coming out of Week 3, and the AFC West is lining up to be their division for the taking. The division wrapped up play on Sunday evening, and even with only a one-game lead, Kansas City is in control.

The Chiefs thrashed the Chicago Bears 41-10, putting up 27 straight points in the second quarter to put this game out of reach in a hurry. On the other side of things, the Denver Broncos were subject to a near record-setting beating, losing 70-20 to the Miami Dolphins. Denver cut the lead to 14-7 and later 21-10 in the second quarter, but it was all downhill from there.

The Los Angeles Chargers got on the board with their first win, holding off the Minnesota Vikings in the closing seconds. They won 28-24 after intercepting Kirk Cousins on the goal line in the closing seconds.

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped things up with a poor showing against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. The Raiders took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, and then it all went south. Jimmy Garoppolo threw three interceptions in the loss.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 4.