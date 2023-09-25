NFL standings, Week 3: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 4

The AFC South has a strong argument to be made that it will be the worst division in the NFL this season, but Week 3 suggests it will least offer some entertainment along the way. The Indianapolis Colts lead the division with a 2-1 record, but the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, and Tennessee Titans are all 1-2 following Week 3. Odds of a 9-8 division champ are high.

The Colts and Titans played outside the division, while the Texans and Jaguars faced off in Jacksonville. The Jaguars were a ten-point favorite but somehow they were never really in this game. They showed some life at times in the second half, but each time it looked like they might get back into it, the Texans responded. Houston never trailed and won 37-17 after scoring the final ten points.

Indy got the big win for the division this week. They were missing rookie Anthony Richardson, but Gardner Minshew stepped up and they secured an overtime road upset of the Baltimore Ravens. Matt Gay was the star of the day, setting a record with five 50+ yard field goals. He won the game at the end of overtime with a 53-yarder.

Tennessee lost 27-3 to the Cleveland Browns in a game that got away from them in the second quarter. The Titans tied the game 3-3 early in the second quarter, and that was it for them. Deshaun Watson had his best game of the season thus far, throwing for 289 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

