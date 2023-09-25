NFL standings, Week 3: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 4

The AFC North is turning into arguably the wildest division in the NFL. The 2023 season is three weeks old and while the division has one more game remaining, we could see the division bunching up as tight as any other.

The Cleveland Browns have been an inconsistent squad, but they’ve managed a pair of big wins to improve to 2-1. They beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 and dominated starting in the second quarter. The game was tied 3-3, and then the Browns added ten points in the second quarter and 24 unanswered overall to win 27-3.

At the same time Cleveland was improving to 2-1, the Baltimore Ravens blew a highly winnable game against the Indianapolis Colts. It was a back-and-forth game that Baltimore managed to blow due to some poor game management. Indy got a key stop in overtime and Matt Gay converted his fourth 50+ yard field goal of the day to win 22-19.

The Pittsburgh Steelers closed out Sunday with an impressive road thumping of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders jumped on top midway through the first quarter, but then it was all Pittsburgh from there.

The Cincinnati Bengals wrap things up for the division on Monday when they host the Los Angeles Rams. It’s unclear if quarterback Joe Burrow will be able to play in the game.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 4.