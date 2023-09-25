NFL standings, Week 3: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 4

The AFC West played out its full Week 3 schedule on Sunday in the 1 p.m. slot, and the division is settling into just about what we expected from it. The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are the top two teams in the division while the Patriots and Jets will be playing for third place this season.

The Dolphins almost set a record with their 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos. They scored 70 points and had a chance to break the modern NFL record with a field in the closing seconds. Head coach Mike McDaniel opted to take a knee, but even without that, they became the first NFL team to score 70 points since 1966.

The Bills sent their own message with a 37-3 road win over the Washington Commanders. There was a lot of talk about Washington’s defense amidst a 2-0 start, but Buffalo was in control the entire day.

The Patriots and Jets faced off at MetLife Stadium and New England got a big road divisional win. New England likely won’t be competing for the AFC East title, but this kind of win will be big for their wild card hopes.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 4.