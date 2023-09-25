Here’s everything you need to know to watch Rams vs. Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face off on Monday Night Football to close out Week 3. The game is the second of two Monday games, and will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN2. You can watch a live stream at WatchESPN.

This game has gotten considerably more interesting due to a significant injury. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is questionable heading into game day due to a calf injury. The Bengals signed A.J. McCarron to the practice squad and will have their work cut out for them if Burrow can’t play. Considering they’re 0-2 heading into this game, they’re fast approaching must-win territory.

They face a Rams squad that is 1-1 and has been better than expected. The Rams thumped the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, and then gave the San Francisco 49ers a tough time in Week 2. With Burrow potentially missing the game, they have a serious shot at an upset in Cincinnati.

The Rams are a 2.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. The lookahead line opened a week and a half ago at Bengals -7.5. The line re-opened Sunday night at the end of Week 2 at Bengals -6.5. The Burrow injury has brought it down considerably since.

How to watch Rams vs. Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 3

Date: Monday, September 25

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Odds: Bengals -142, Rams +120

A live stream is available at WatchESPN or on the ESPN app. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to ESPN. If you don’t have a log-in to access ESPN for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.