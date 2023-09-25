Here’s everything you need to know to watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

The NFL closes out Week 3 with a Monday Night Football doubleheader and we get a fascinating matchup in the first slot. The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle of unbeatens. The game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. ET and will air on ABC. A live stream will be available on ESPN+, ABC Live, and through the ABC app.

The Eagles being 2-0 is not a surprise. The Bucs being 2-0 most decidedly is. Tampa came into this year with low expectations after Tom Brady’s retirement. Baker Mayfield has impressed with a pair of wins over NFC North teams. The Bucs stunned the Vikings in Week 1 and then handled their business against the increasingly hapless Bears in Week 2.

They face an Eagles squad that comes into Week 3 unbeaten but needing to sort out some issues. They beat the Patriots 25-20 in Week 1 after getting a late stand and turnover on downs. They followed that up with a 34-28 win over the Vikings in which they led 27-7 at one point but did let the Vikings climb back into it a little bit.

Philly comes into this matchup as a five-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is installed at 46. The Eagbles are -218 favorites on the moneyline while the Bucs are +180 underdogs. These two teams last met in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The Bucs rolled to victory, jumping on top 31-0 en route to a 31-15 win.

How to watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 3

Date: Monday, September 25

Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+, ABC Live, ABC app

TV channel: ABC/ESPN+

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Odds: Eagles -198, Bucs +164

A live stream is available at ESPN+, ABC Live and the ABC app, and WatchESPN or the ESPN app. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to ABC and/or ESPN. If you don’t have a log-in to access ABC or ESPN for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.