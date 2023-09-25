Here’s which teams are playing on Monday Night Football for NFL Week 3

For the second straight week, the NFL is testing fans’ appetite for football as Monday Night Football features a doubleheader. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first matchup, which will air on ABC and ESPN+. The nightcap will feature the Los Angeles Rams battling the Cincinnati Bengals, which can be seen on ESPN/ESPN2.

Monday Night Football: Week 3

Eagles vs. Buccaneers

Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Live Stream: ESPN+

Odds: Eagles -218, Buccaneers +180

Both of these teams enter the matchup with 2-0 records, and yet you wouldn’t guess which team has looked far better. The reigning NFC Champion Eagles have yet to look completely in sync offensively, as the departure of former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has arguably left a period of adjustment for the likes of quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield may be in for a resurgence campaign after leading Tampa Bay to an undefeated record through two games. It’s early and a small sample size, but his 69.0 completion percentage is by far the highest of his career to date. Meanwhile, he’s thrown three touchdowns without an interception, with his 8.1 adjusted yards per attempt being another career-high for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Rams vs. Bengals

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Odds: Bengals -155, Rams +130

No one truly expected the Rams to be 1-1 to start the season, as All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp remains waiting on IR. Then again, no one could have foreseen the Bengals being 2-0 at this point either, so this matchup features two surprise teams in the early part of the season. The major storyline to follow in this game is the status of Joe Burrow, who reaggravated his calf injury in Cincinnati's Week 2 loss to the Ravens.

If Burrow is unable to go, it would mean backup Jake Browning steps into the fold as the Bengals seek their first win of the season. Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s defense will have their hands full in stopping the emerging Puka Nacua, who leads the Rams in receiving with 25 catches for 266 yards.