Texans fullback Andrew Beck bobbles kick return, houses it 90 yards for touchdown

Everything has come up Houston Texans in their AFC South rivalry showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars this afternoon.

Check out fullback Andrew Beck initially bobble a kick return, only to take it to the house to extend Houston’s lead. That’s right, a fullback did this. They still exist by the way.

ANDREW BECK WHAT pic.twitter.com/myxIChnNsd — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 24, 2023

This was just Beck’s second-career touchdown as he spent the first four years of his pro career as a special teamer for the Broncos before joining the Texans this season.