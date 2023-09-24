 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans fullback Andrew Beck bobbles kick return, houses it 90 yards for touchdown

Fullbacks...they still exist!

By Nick Simon
NFL: AUG 10 Preseason - Texans at Patriots Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Everything has come up Houston Texans in their AFC South rivalry showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars this afternoon.

Check out fullback Andrew Beck initially bobble a kick return, only to take it to the house to extend Houston’s lead. That’s right, a fullback did this. They still exist by the way.

This was just Beck’s second-career touchdown as he spent the first four years of his pro career as a special teamer for the Broncos before joining the Texans this season.

