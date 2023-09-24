Dolphins thump Broncos, reach 3-0 start for second straight season

The Miami Dolphins handled their business in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, destroying them 70-20. They became the first team to score 70 points in an NFL game since 1966 and came three away from the NFL single-game scoring record. The win improved them to 3-0 and this marks the second straight season they have started unbeaten through three weeks.

The 3-0 start is a big one in NFL as three-quarters of teams that have accomplished that feat dating back to 1970 have reached the playoffs. Miami started last season 3-0 and while they stumbled down the stretch and finished the season 9-8, they did make the playoffs. They lost in the Wild Card round to the Buffalo Bills.

The three previous seasons in which Miami started 3-0, they failed to make the playoffs. This happened in 2018, 2013, and 2002. They started 1998 with three straight wins and advanced to the Divisional Round before losing 38-3 to the Denver Broncos.

Notably, the Dolphins have not started a season 4-0 since 1995. It doesn’t get easier for Miami as they head to Buffalo to face the Bills next Sunday. They opened on the lookahead line at DraftKings Sportsbook as a 3.5-point underdog. Miami entered Week 3 with -425 odds to reach the 2024 NFL Playoffs.